Frazier (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Frazier was on the bench Tuesday with a jammed thumb, but it was clearly a minor issue. The second baseman has hit safely in eight of his last 12 games, batting .333 (10-for-30) with five RBI over that span. For the season, he's slashing just .243/.305/.422 with 13 home runs, eight steals, 50 RBI, 46 runs scored and 15 doubles through 102 contests as the Orioles' primary option at the keystone. He continues to play mostly against right-handed pitchers.