Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Though he's taking a seat Monday with a southpaw (Brandon Williamson) on the bump for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Frazier could soon find himself at risk of losing out on playing time versus right-handed pitching, too. The Orioles called up one of their top prospects in Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, and he's likely to get a look as a full-time player. Westburg has the ability to play three infield spots as well both corner-outfield spots, so he could end up spelling a number of different players rather than being a direct replacement for Frazier in the everyday lineup.