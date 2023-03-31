Frazier went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox.

Frazier's power was virtually non-existent with the Mariners last year -- he had just three home runs, 22 doubles and a career-worst .311 slugging percentage in 156 games. Getting out of Seattle should help his bat a bit, though he's never had more than 10 homers in a season. The 31-year-old is expected to see most of his time at second base in 2023, but he can also play in the corner outfield, so he should be in the lineup more often than not.