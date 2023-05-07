Frazier went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

Frazier had only one hit, but he still managed to be productive. The infielder knocked in two runs with a fourth-inning single and plated another with a fielder's choice groundout in the sixth. Frazier also managed his sixth theft of the campaign, though he was also caught stealing once. He established a career high with 11 thefts last season and is already more than halfway to that mark through 32 games in 2023.