Frazier went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Frazier started his Orioles career hot, but he hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since April 2. The second baseman has his safely in four of his last five games, and his steal Sunday was his third of the season. Overall, he's slashing .250/.333/.375 with a home run, five RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 54 plate appearances.