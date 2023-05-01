Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.
Frazier went yard off starter Spencer Turnbull in the fourth inning. This was Frazier's first extra-base hit since his last homer back on April 19 versus the Nationals. With Joey Ortiz back at Triple-A Norfolk and Austin Hays recovered from a hand injury, Frazier should resume his strong-side platoon role at second base. He's slashing .220/.297/.366 with three homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases through 91 plate appearances.