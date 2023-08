Frazier (hand) is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday against Toronto, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Frazier has missed Baltimore's last three games due to a sore right hand, but the issue appears to have subsided ahead of Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old infielder is slashing .219/.257/.281 with two RBI across 36 plate appearances since Aug. 1.