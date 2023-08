Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Frazier will take a seat for the fifth time in six games, ceding second base to Jordan Westburg in the series finale. On four of the five occasions that Frazier has sat, the Orioles have faced left-handed starting pitchers, so Frazier may still have a hold on a strong-side platoon role at the keystone.