Frazier has been out of the lineup due to a sore right hand but should be available off the bench Wednesday versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The hand soreness helps to explain why Frazier hasn't made a start on the Orioles' infield since last Friday, though it seems to be mostly in the rearview at this point. Jordan Westburg is covering second base Wednesday against Toronto.