Frazier is 3-for-19 with a double, a walk, one strikeout and three runs scored across eight Grapefruit League games.

Frazier hasn't hit well in the spring, but it's not much to be concerned about for a veteran. The 31-year-old is expected to be the Orioles' Opening Day second base, though he could ultimately end up filling the strong side of platoon at the keystone. Ramon Urias is Baltimore's top right-handed option in a variety of spots, so he could occasionally spell left-handed hitters like Frazier at second and Gunnar Henderson at third.