Frazier went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 8-4 loss against the Yankees.

Frazier tied the game 3-3 with a two-run shot off Clarke Schmidt in the fifth inning. It's Frazier's 10th home run of the year, matching his career high through just 80 games this season. The 31-year-old Frazier's gone just 3-for-13 (.231) over his last five games, though two of his hits were homers. It's been an atypical season overall for Frazier, primarily known for a contact-over-power approach. He's slashing .228/.299/.398 with 37 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven steals through 283 plate appearances on the campaign.