Orioles' Adam Jones: Crushes O's past A's

Jones went 4-for-4 with two solo shots and three runs scored in Monday's game against the A's.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jones' night was somewhat historic, as he became the first O's center fielder since 1924 to go 4-for-4 with a pair of homers in a single game. Playing in his 12th MLB campaign at 32 years old, Jones is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career. After Monday's effort, the veteran is on pace to hammer 30-plus home runs for the first time since 2013, and for just the third time in his career.