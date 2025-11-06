The Orioles exercised Kittredge's $9 million option for 2026 on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Orioles reacquired Kittredge from the Cubs earlier this week after dealing him to Chicago at the deadline, so it was a foregone conclusion that the reliever's option would be picked up. Kittredge posted a 3.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64:11 K:BB over 53 regular-season innings between the Orioles and Cubs in 2025. He'll be a high-leverage reliever for Baltimore in 2026 and could even serve as closer, depending on what else the Orioles do with their bullpen this offseason.