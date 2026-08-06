Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Picks up fifth save

Kittredge earned the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels, when he pitched a flawless ninth with no strikeouts.

The Orioles brought in reliable reliever Kittredge to preserve a lead at home in the ninth, which the righty completed in just six pitches. After allowing runs in his last two appearances, Kittredge was able to get back on track after having his streak of 15 games with no runs broken. Kittredge has quietly worked his way to second in saves on a team in Baltimore with nine different players earning one.