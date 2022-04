Bemboom will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

No. 1 backstop Robinson Chirinos started behind the plate in the previous three games, but he'll get Thursday off in what amounts to a routine maintenance day. Chirinos' absence paves the way for Bemboom to enter the lineup for the seventh time this season. The 32-year-old has gone 3-for-20 with a double and three walks on the campaign.