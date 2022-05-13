Bemboom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Bemboom hasn't done much with his playing time as backup to Robinson Chirinos. The home run Thursday was Bemboom's first of the season, and he's added two doubles among his six hits. It accounted for his first RBI as well. The catcher is slashing .140/.229/.256 through 49 plate appearances.
