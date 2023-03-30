The Orioles selected Bemboom's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Bemboom appeared set to serve as organizational catching depth at Norfolk to open the season, but he'll end up serving as the No. 2 backstop behind Adley Rutschman after James McCann suffered an oblique strain late last week and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Until McCann is deemed ready to rejoin the big club, expect Bemboom to pick up only one or two starts per week behind the dish while Rutschman shoulders a heavy workload.
