Santander (back) will start in right field and bat third Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.
Santander missed three full games because of a lower-back issue that popped up over the weekend. He returns to the lineup Wednesday maintaining a .782 OPS with 21 home runs and 65 RBI through 499 plate appearances for the AL East-leading Orioles.
