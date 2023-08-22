Santander's back is improving and he could be available off the bench Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Tuesday marks four days since Santander was last in the lineup, so we probably can't completely rule out an injured list stint yet, but this is still encouraging news. In the meantime, Ryan McKenna is getting the start against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.
