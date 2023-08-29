Santander went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-0 victory over the White Sox.

Santander added the final blow in the Orioles' shutout victory with a three-run homer off Edgar Navarro in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Santander has been on a tear of late -- he's hit safely in his last seven games, going 11-for-27 (.407) with four home runs and a 1.317 OPS in that span. Overall, his slash line is up to .256/.328/.485 with 25 homers, 73 RBI and 67 runs scored across 524 plate appearances this season.