Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 1-0 win over the Yankees.

Santander broke the scoreless tie on the third pitch he saw from Tommy Kahnle in the bottom of the ninth inning. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch for Santander lately -- he's just 6-for-44 (.136) over his last 12 games, though four of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's slashing .259/.330/.475 with 18 homers, 56 RBI, 52 runs scored and three stolen bases through 99 contests overall. With the Orioles' outfield depth being tested by injuries to Aaron Hicks (hamstring) and Cedric Mullins (groin), Santander should continue to see the bulk of the playing time in right field.