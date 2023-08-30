Santander went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

Santander hit a three-run double in the seventh inning and tacked on another RBI with a single in the eighth. The 28-year-old has gone 13-for-32 (.406) during his eight-game hitting streak, racking up four home runs and 12 RBI in that span. For the year, he's at a .258/.329/.486 slash line, 25 homers, 31 doubles, 77 RBI, 67 runs scored and three stolen bases through 124 games in a near-everyday role.