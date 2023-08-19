Santander was removed from Friday's game versus the Athletics with a possible injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
There was no explanation yet as to why Santander was removed, but it was only the fifth inning so it was presumably injury related. The Orioles should provide more information on their outfielder shortly.
