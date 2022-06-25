Santander is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander is 2-for-15 with a solo home run and a walk across his past four games and will take a seat Saturday. Ryan McKenna will start in left field and bat fifth for Baltimore.
