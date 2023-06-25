Santander went 4-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Santander was a force to be reckoned with Saturday, racking up four hits, including a solo homer to center field in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3-3. The center fielder then drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right in the fifth as the Orioles went on to best the Mariners at home. Santander has been on a tear to close out the month of June and now has four homers over his last five games to go along with seven RBI and five runs scored. Saturday also marked his first four-hit performance of the season.