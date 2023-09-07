Santander went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, two total runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Santander has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, going 22-for-61 (.361) with six homers and 17 RBI over that span. The outfielder was one of three Orioles to log three or more hits in Wednesday's win. He continues to be a leader on offense for Baltimore, pacing the team in homers (27), and RBI (82) while adding 73 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .261/.332/.494 slash line over 131 contests.