Santander went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 7-0 victory against the Blue Jays.

Santander had missed three straight games due to a lower-back injury, but he returned to the lineup Wednesday while starting in right field. The outfielder didn't seem to have any lingering effects from the back issue, as he hit a solo shot in each of the fifth and eighth frames to power Baltimore's offense. Santander did get pulled from the game for a defensive replacement in the ninth inning, but that appeared to be a consequence of the lopsided nature of the score rather than a result of aggravating the injury.