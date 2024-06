Santander isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander will get a breather Thursday after going 1-for-11 with a homer and two RBI during Baltimore's previous series against the Guardians. Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad will make up the Orioles' outfield while Santander sits.