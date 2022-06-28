Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and additional RBI in a 9-2 victory versus Seattle on Monday.
Baltimore teed off for five long balls in the contest, and Santander's fourth-inning blast was the only one among those that wasn't a solo shot. The outfielder also plated a run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. Santander has been turning on the power of late, swatting five homers over his past 11 games. He's up to 14 long balls on the campaign, putting him well above pace to surpass the career-high 20 homers he hit in 2019.
