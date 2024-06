Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

The 29-year-old spoiled a combined shutout bid for New York when he took Clay Holmes deep in the top of the ninth inning. Santander has slugged four homers in the last four games, continuing a massive June that has seen him slash .292/.347/.738 with nine of his 18 long balls on the season.