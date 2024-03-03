Santander has gone 2-for-14 over his first five Grapefruit League games.

Santander has just one strikeout in that span, but there's not many positives to take from that stat line. The outfielder had a career-high 95 RBI while hitting .257 with a .797 OPS and 28 home runs last season. He enters 2024 as the penciled-in starter in right field, though the Orioles have a crop of talented outfield prospects that could push him for playing time if he starts the campaign poorly.