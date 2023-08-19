Santander (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.

Santander left in the fifth inning of Friday's series opener, but the Orioles have yet to specify the reason why. It's likely he's dealing with some sort of injury, which also explains why he isn't in Saturday's lineup. Santander's return timeline won't become clear until the team explains the situation, but for now, it will be Ryan McKenna who starts in right field.