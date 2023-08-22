Santander (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.
Santander remains day-to-day after he left in the middle of the game Aug. 18. He has been receiving ongoing treatment to help with a back issue, but he continues to get rest. In his place, Ryan McKenna will get the start in right field and bat eighth.
