Santander went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Santander's fourth-inning blast to Eutaw Street tied the game at 2-2. The outfielder was able to play the full game in right field after exiting late in Wednesday's contest for a defensive replacement. He's gone 4-for-8 with three homers and four RBI since returning from a back injury that kept him sidelined for three contests. The 28-year-old is up to a .252/.325/.480 slash line with 24 long balls, 69 RBI, 63 runs scored, three stolen bases and 29 doubles over 119 games this season.