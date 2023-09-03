Santander (hand) is batting third as the designated hitter Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Rill of MLB.comreports.

The 28-year-old underwent precautionary X-rays after being hit on the right hand by a pitch Saturday, but he apparently checked out fine since he's back in the lineup a day later. Santander has a .263/.324/.568 slash line with eight home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs in 25 games since the start of August.