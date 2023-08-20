Santander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics due to back soreness, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

According to Chen, Santander has been receiving ongoing treatment to manage the back issue, but the 28-year-old will receive a second straight day off as the Orioles close out their series in Oakland. Baltimore has a timely off day Monday before beginning a homestand Tuesday, so Santander could be ready to go when the Orioles open their series with the Blue Jays.