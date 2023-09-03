Santander will undergo precautionary X-rays after exiting Saturday's game versus the Diamondbacks when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde is on record as saying he thinks Santander will be fine, which is a good sign, but the X-rays will provide clarity. Santander has a team-leading 26 home runs for Baltimore, with eight of them coming since the start of August.