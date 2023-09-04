Santander went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Santander ultimately didn't miss any time after he was hit on the hand by a pitch in Saturday's game. That's good news for the Orioles, as he's now gone 16-for-45 (.356) over 11 games since he returned from a back issue. The 28-year-old is slashing .258/.329/.489 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 70 runs scored and four steals over 128 contests this year.