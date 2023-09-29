Santander is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Santander hit a solo home run in the Orioles' division-clinching win over the Red Sox on Thursday and will grab some rest Friday as Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad start across the outfield.
