Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Santander struck out four times Thursday and sat out Friday, and it appears the mental reset did him some good. He's gone 7-for-25 (.280) with five extra-base hits and six RBI across his last six games. For the season, he's at a .257/.329/.480 slash line with 20 homers, 63 RBI, 58 runs scored and three stolen bases over 106 contests. He'll need to stay sharp at the plate to fend off playing time threats from Colton Cowser and Ryan O'Hearn.