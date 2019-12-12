Orioles' Brandon Bailey: Snagged by Orioles
The Orioles selected Bailey with the second pick of the Rule 5 draft.
A 25-year-old righty who was drafted by the A's in 2016 and then acquired by the Astros a couple years ago, Bailey logged a 3.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 103:41 K:BB in 92.2 innings at Double-A. He is not quite ready to work as a big-league starter, but that's something he has in common with a lot of Orioles pitchers. Look for him to work mostly as a reliever before getting sent to Triple-A in 2021.
