Baker (3-3) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Dodgers.

Baker surrendered a grand slam to Chris Taylor after Grayson Rodriguez got into trouble the third time through the order. Prior to Monday, Baker had allowed five runs over his last 13 innings while posting a 15:6 K:BB and two holds in that span. He's at a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB with 11 holds and two blown saves over 39.1 innings this season. Baker sees some setup work, but he's unlikely to present any challenge to closer Felix Bautista's ninth-inning gig.