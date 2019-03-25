Perez was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Perez had been in camp as a non-roster invitee but was always going to be a long shot to make the roster. With a career .215/.257/.319 line in parts of four big-league seasons, the 28-year-old is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact even if he winds up with unexpected at-bats.

