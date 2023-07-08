Irvin allowed a run on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Irvin has allowed exactly one run in five of his six outings (five starts) since returning to the big-league roster June 10. Friday's effort was his longest of the season, though a lack of run support contributed to his winless streak stretching to a fifth outing. He's now at a 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings across 10 appearances (eight starts) on the year. He's pitched well enough lately to remain in the rotation as the Orioles' fifth starter following the All-Star break.