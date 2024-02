Irvin could be needed in the Orioles' rotation following injuries to Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow), Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's also possible the O's could seek help from outside the organization, but as things currently stand it seems likely that they'll need Irvin to make some starts. The left-hander had an uneven first season in Baltimore, finishing with a 4.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB over 77.1 frames.