Orioles' Corban Joseph: Contract selected from minors
Joseph had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Friday.
Joseph has appeared in four games for the Orioles this year during a brief stint with the team in mid-June, going 1-for-9 with one RBI and picking up a pair of starts. Across 122 contests with Bowie, he's hit .312/.381/.497 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI, to go along with eight stolen bases. He will serve as additional infield depth for the rest of the month.
