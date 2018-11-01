Orioles' Corban Joseph: Outrighted to Triple-A
Joseph was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
The Orioles dropped Joseph from their 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects who need to be protected ahead of the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 30-year-old appeared in just 14 games for the Orioles in 2018, hitting .222/.263/.278 with three RBI and a 5:1 K:BB in 19 plate appearances.
