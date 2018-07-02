Orioles' Corban Joseph: Returns to Double-A
Joseph was outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Sunday after going unclaimed off waivers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
As expected, the other 29 teams had limited interest in acquiring Joseph through trade or the waiver wire after the Orioles designated him for assignment last week. Though he didn't make much of an impression while appearing in four games with the Orioles, Joseph has been magnificent with Bowie this season, logging a .947 OPS across 286 plate appearances. That production isn't quite as impressive after accounting for the fact that the 29-year-old is well above the median age for the Eastern League.
