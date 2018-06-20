Joseph was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Joseph will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Andrew Cashner, who was activated from the disabled list. The Orioles are set to play their next five games in National League ballparks and thus feel comfortable moving forward with a five-man bench, leaving Joseph as the odd man out. In four appearances for the Orioles, Joseph went 1-for-9 with a walk and RBI.

