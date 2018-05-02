Valencia (hamstring) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Angels, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Valencia is good to go after missing the last two games with hamstring tightness. The 33-year-old was starting to find his swing prior to picking up the minor ailment over the weekend, collecting five hits in his past three games, so he'll look to pick up right where he left off in his return to action.